MEPs slam budgets of Council and EU police agency

The Council of Ministers, the EU institution representing member states, and the European Police College attracted sharp criticism from MEPs debating the EU's 2008 budget in Strasbourg on Wednesday (21 April).

The debate centered round a number of budgetary reports presented by members of parliament's budgetary control committee, with Green MEP Bart Staes accusing the chamber's centre-right grouping of obstructing his analysis of parliament's own expenditure.

Under the EU treatie...