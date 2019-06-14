Macron's EU liberal candidate insults allies, resigns

French president Emmanuel Macron's bid to place his top candidate as head of a new centrist alliance in the European Parliament has backfired.

His former EU affairs minister, Nathalie Loiseau, was aiming to lead Renew Europe, a new European Parliament political grouping composed of his own pro-European Republic on the March (La Republique En Marche) party and the liberal Alde group.

But a flurry of "off the record" insults by Lo...