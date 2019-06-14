Ad
Emmanuel Macron says goodbye to his chances of placing a party member as head of Renew Europe (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Macron's EU liberal candidate insults allies, resigns

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron's bid to place his top candidate as head of a new centrist alliance in the European Parliament has backfired.

His former EU affairs minister, Nathalie Loiseau, was aiming to lead Renew Europe, a new European Parliament political grouping composed of his own pro-European Republic on the March (La Republique En Marche) party and the liberal Alde group.

But a flurry of "off the record" insults by Lo...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

