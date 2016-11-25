Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Jourova kicks off a new campaign to raise awareness on violence against women (Photo: European Commission)

Europeans still blaming women for rape

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

One in four Europeans think rape can be justified in certain circumstances, while one in five say violence against women is often provoked by the victim, according to EU research.

The survey, by the EU's statistics office, was published on Thursday (24 November), ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Friday.

Commissioner Jourova kicks off a new campaign to raise awareness on violence against women (Photo: European Commission)

