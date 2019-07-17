Von der Leyen faces gender battle for commission posts

It seems almost inevitable that Ursula von der Leyen will have a tough fight with the governments of the EU member states over the gender balance of their nominations for EU commissioners.
Von der Leyen, approved as the new president of the European Commission by the European Parliament on Tuesday (16 July), promised that she would ensure "full gender equality" in her team of EU commissioners.
"If member states do not propo...
