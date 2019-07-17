Ad
euobserver
Germany's former defence minister Ursula von der Leyen has been approved as the next president of the European Commission. She wants half of her 26-strong commission to be female (Photo: Archive: U.S. Secretary of Defense)

Analysis

Von der Leyen faces gender battle for commission posts

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

It seems almost inevitable that Ursula von der Leyen will have a tough fight with the governments of the EU member states over the gender balance of their nominations for EU commissioners.

Von der Leyen, approved as the new president of the European Commission by the European Parliament on Tuesday (16 July), promised that she would ensure "full gender equality" in her team of EU commissioners.

"If member states do not propo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

Von der Leyen's final appeal to secure top EU post
EU commission has first-ever woman president
Women should fill two EU top jobs, Tusk says
MEPs demand more female candidates for top EU posts
Germany's former defence minister Ursula von der Leyen has been approved as the next president of the European Commission. She wants half of her 26-strong commission to be female (Photo: Archive: U.S. Secretary of Defense)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections