New German government to form 'by Christmas'

German Social-Democrats (SPD) have agreed to coalition talks with Angela Merkel and aim to form a new government by Christmas, further postponing any decisions on eurozone governance.

An SPD party convention in Berlin on Sunday (20 October) decided by 229 votes in favour, 31 against and two abstentions to start coalition talks with Merkel's Christian Democrats.

"We will negotiate in a tough manner, with the aim of forming a government before Christmas," SPD party chief Sigmar Gab...