Ad
euobserver
Christmas market: SPD chief Gabriel says no ministerial posts have been discussed yet (Photo: tunnelarmr)

New German government to form 'by Christmas'

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Social-Democrats (SPD) have agreed to coalition talks with Angela Merkel and aim to form a new government by Christmas, further postponing any decisions on eurozone governance.

An SPD party convention in Berlin on Sunday (20 October) decided by 229 votes in favour, 31 against and two abstentions to start coalition talks with Merkel's Christian Democrats.

"We will negotiate in a tough manner, with the aim of forming a government before Christmas," SPD party chief Sigmar Gab...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU leaders to consider eurozone budget, reform 'contracts'
Grand coalition is only option for Merkel
Christmas market: SPD chief Gabriel says no ministerial posts have been discussed yet (Photo: tunnelarmr)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections