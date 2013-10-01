Ad
euobserver
Empty building in Dublin, previously earmarked as new HQ for Anglo Irish Bank (Photo: infomatique)

Analysis

Lessons from Ireland's failed bank guarantee

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

On 30 September 2008 the Irish government announced it will guarantee all banks, their loans and deposits to the tune of €440 billion - three times the size of the country's economy.

It was two weeks into the global crisis caused by the collapse of US-based Lehman Brothers investment bank. Banks were struggling to get cash. Panic had spread throughout the financial markets.

Ireland's decision was heavily influenced by its eurozone peers, who were afraid that letting a bank fail in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Irish 'rage' after bank cheated on multi-billion bailout
Austerity could be 'self-defeating' for Ireland
ECB gives blessing to 'historic' debt deal for Ireland
Empty building in Dublin, previously earmarked as new HQ for Anglo Irish Bank (Photo: infomatique)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections