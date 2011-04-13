EU signals 'zero tolerance' against illegal fishing

The European Union has said a new system of fisheries control is finally in place, an attempt to stamp out the illegal fishing which contributes to the fragile nature of the bloc's fish stocks.

Common inspection rules and a new points system to punish boats who fish illegally are among the key measures in the package, detailed by the European Commission in Brussels on Tuesday (12 April).

Under the points system, which will enter into force on 1 January 2012, repeat offenders will...