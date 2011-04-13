Ad
euobserver
The new rules are designed to make it harder for unscrupulous crews to land illegal catches (Photo: Irish Presidency)

EU signals 'zero tolerance' against illegal fishing

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union has said a new system of fisheries control is finally in place, an attempt to stamp out the illegal fishing which contributes to the fragile nature of the bloc's fish stocks.

Common inspection rules and a new points system to punish boats who fish illegally are among the key measures in the package, detailed by the European Commission in Brussels on Tuesday (12 April).

Under the points system, which will enter into force on 1 January 2012, repeat offenders will...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The new rules are designed to make it harder for unscrupulous crews to land illegal catches (Photo: Irish Presidency)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections