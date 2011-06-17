Ad
A shop in Delft, the Netherlands

EU president issues 'plea for Euroland'

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU Council President Herman van Rompuy has issued an public appeal for people and markets not to be so "pessimistic" about the state of the European Union, urging that the current crisis be approached with "serenity" instead.

In a speech to a think-tank in Brussels, the self-styled 'grey mouse' of EU leadership warned: "Whoever wants to judge the state of the Union has to regain a certain distance, a certain serenity and above all: a sense of proportions. Pessimism paralyses action."

A shop in Delft, the Netherlands

