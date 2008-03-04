Senior MEPs refuse request to list expenses

MEPs have refused to to list receipts for staff salaries and expenses, despite a request from the EU ombudsman that they do so, according to the Financial Times.

Nikiforos Diamandouros made the demand last September, but senior MEPs have sent a letter, which was leaked to the UK business daily, rejecting the move, claiming it would breach individuals' right to privacy.

The group of senior MEPS, who co-ordinate the running of the parliament, have however for the first time conceded...