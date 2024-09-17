New EU Commission unveiled — and controversial picks will spark MEPs' scrutiny

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (17 September) unveiled her list of commissioner-nominees and their portfolios — after delays, gender-balance problems and intense personal criticism.
Von der Leyen's previous 2019 Green Deal focus has been sidelined in favour of a renewed priority on competitiveness and economic growth — whic...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
