Slovenia's commission pick rejects lobbyist label

Marta Kos, Slovenia's presumptive candidate for European Commissioner, says she is not a lobbyist despite working for a major consultancy firm in Brussels.
"I would hereby kindly like to inform you that I have never worked as a lobbyist in Kreab or elsewhere and have never been registered as one," said Kos, in an email to EUobserver on Monday (16 September).
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
