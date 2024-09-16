Slovenia's commission pick rejects lobbyist label

Marta Kos, Slovenia's presumptive candidate for European Commissioner, says she is not a lobbyist despite working for a major consultancy firm in Brussels.

"I would hereby kindly like to inform you that I have never worked as a lobbyist in Kreab or elsewhere and have never been registered as one," said Kos, in an email to EUobserver on Monday (16 September). Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Already a member? Login here