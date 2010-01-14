Ad
The crisis showed the strength of the European social model, says Mr Andor (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Employment commissioner nominee fears jobless recovery

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Europe's social model is the lodestar for the left-wing employment commissioner nominee, with Hungary's Laszlo Andor repeatedly emphasising the continent's renowned social safety net throughout his hearing before European Parliament deputies.

"Europe has undergone the greatest crisis since depression, with the weakest bearing the brunt," he told MEPs. "And the recent crisis has highlighted the strength of the European social model."

"People are ultimately what Europe is about, an...

