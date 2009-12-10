Generosity wanted at EU's end-of-era summit

The EU is looking to pledge billions of euros to help poorer countries cope with global warming at a summit on Thursday (10 December), which also marks the end of an era for the bloc's top institution.

European leaders will at a dinner in Brussels decide how much to put into an international pot to help the developing world adapt to climate change between 2010 and 2012.

The Swedish EU presidency on the eve of the summit promised €765 million from its own treasury in a bid to stimu...