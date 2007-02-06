Ad
Dutch flag: Barroso told The Hague to "think twice" before holding another EU referendum (Photo: Wikipedia)

Netherlands set to delay EU referendum decision

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The Netherlands is set to postpone a decision on whether to hold a second referendum on the European constitution until a new version of the text is agreed at EU level.

The three Dutch political parties that are in the final stages of forming a new centre-left government on Monday (5 February) broadly endorsed a coalition agreement which leaves the tricky decision of whether to hold a new EU constitution referendum to the country's highest constitutional advisory body, the Council of ...

