Ad
euobserver
Only farms with aid worth over €300,000 per year to be cut. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ministers back review of EU farm funds

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

After all-night talks at their Brussels gathering, EU agriculture ministers gave a green light to a list of reform measures dubbed the "health check" of the bloc's farming policy, which still eats up some 45 percent of Europe's common budget.

The European Commission filed the proposal last November in a bid to achieve a radical shift, moving EU funds away from direct subsidies to farmers based on their production and instead to supporting rural development projects and climate-change-r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Only farms with aid worth over €300,000 per year to be cut. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections