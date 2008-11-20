Ministers back review of EU farm funds

After all-night talks at their Brussels gathering, EU agriculture ministers gave a green light to a list of reform measures dubbed the "health check" of the bloc's farming policy, which still eats up some 45 percent of Europe's common budget.
The European Commission filed the proposal last November in a bid to achieve a radical shift, moving EU funds away from direct subsidies to farmers based on their production and instead to supporting rural development projects and climate-change-r...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here