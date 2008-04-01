Ad
The new Cypriot commissioner-designate intends to move forward with a controversial health bill (Photo: Wikipedia)

New commissioner pledges to tackle disputed EU health bill

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The new Cypriot commissioner-designate Androula Vassiliou has pledged to move forward with an EU health bill addressing patients' rights despite the subject's controversy, which had earlier resulted in the European Commission shelving the issue.

Speaking to MEPs in a hearing on Tuesday (1 April) Mrs Vassilou said she is planning to put forward her own version of the bill in June. The would-be commissioner needs to receive the backing of the parliament to take on her post as health comm...

