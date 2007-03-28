Turkey back at EU's negotiating table

The EU has agreed to open a new chapter of Turkey's negotiating package - only the second since Ankara started talks in October 2005 – amid Turkish irritation at the recent European summit in Berlin.
Turkish government representatives will on Thursday (29 March) officially kick off negotiations on the enterprise and industry chapter after EU member states agreed to the move on Tuesday.
The agreement was preceded by a clash between some member states and the German EU presidency af...
