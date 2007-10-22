Ad
euobserver
Will Tony Blair return to EU stage as the bloc's first-ever president? (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

First names floated for top new EU jobs

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Although the ink on the new EU treaty deal is barely dry, several names are already being floated as possible candidates for the European Union's first-ever president – among them Tony Blair, former UK prime minister.

"He [Tony Blair] is a very remarkable man, the most pro-European of all Britons. It would be quite a smart move to consider him", French president Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday (19 October), triggering speculations about who could be given a high-profile job after the new...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Will Tony Blair return to EU stage as the bloc's first-ever president? (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections