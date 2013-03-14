Ad
euobserver
Segol: 'When is growth going to come?' (Photo: DG EMPL)

'Doubts about benefits of EU are growing'

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Rising unemployment, bleak economic prospects and continued austerity is making people question the benefits of the EU, Europe's top trade unionist has said.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s (14 March) EU summit, Bernadette Segol, head of the European Trade Union Confederation, said the current policies “have failed.”

“We are in a double dip recession. Unemployment is up, up and up. When is growth going to come?”

Segol, who met top EU politicians for a ‘social dialogue’, said s...

EU Political

