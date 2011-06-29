Ad
The Smolensk crash deeply shocked Poland in April 2010 (Photo: Piotr Pawlowski)

Opposition leader stirs up trouble for Polish EU presidency

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Opposition leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has depicted the Polish government as being grossly incompetent and dangerously close to Russia in its handling of the Smolensk tragedy.

A parliamentary committee dominated by Kaczynski MPs will on Thursday (30 June) publish a first draft of its report into the 2010 plane crash which claimed the life of Jaroslaw's brother, Lech, the then Polish president, and 95 officials and family members.

The report conclusions - seen by EUobserver - speak o...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

