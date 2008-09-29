Ad
euobserver
A bitter victory for Austria's Social-Democrats, as they won the elections with the lowest score since 1945 (Photo: SPÖ)

Austrian far right scores big win

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

With the Social Democrats and centrist People's Party hitting their most historic lows since 1945, Austrian elections on Sunday saw two far-right parties doubling and almost tripling their seats in parliament. The result could lead to a new coalition involving the right-wing extremists, despite EU sanctions having been applied to a similar government in 2000.

Hard bargaining lies ahead in attempts to form a governing coalition, as no party has scored over 30 percent, and a minority gove...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
A bitter victory for Austria's Social-Democrats, as they won the elections with the lowest score since 1945 (Photo: SPÖ)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections