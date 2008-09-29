Austrian far right scores big win

With the Social Democrats and centrist People's Party hitting their most historic lows since 1945, Austrian elections on Sunday saw two far-right parties doubling and almost tripling their seats in parliament. The result could lead to a new coalition involving the right-wing extremists, despite EU sanctions having been applied to a similar government in 2000.

Hard bargaining lies ahead in attempts to form a governing coalition, as no party has scored over 30 percent, and a minority gove...