Ad
euobserver
German MEP Grassle: 'I cannot do the political or control work I have to do if I don't have more staff' (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs vote themselves extra €1,500 allowance a month

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

MEPs have elected to boost their monthly allowance for staff and office expenses by €1,500, mirroring a similar move last year despite a widespread austerity drive in EU member states.

The decision by members of the European Parliament's budgetary committee on Thursday (3 March) will see the legislature's overall budget increase by almost €13.25 million in 2011.

MEPs from parliament's Socialist and centre-right European Peoples Party groups supported the proposed raise, while ot...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
German MEP Grassle: 'I cannot do the political or control work I have to do if I don't have more staff' (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections