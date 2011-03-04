MEPs vote themselves extra €1,500 allowance a month

MEPs have elected to boost their monthly allowance for staff and office expenses by €1,500, mirroring a similar move last year despite a widespread austerity drive in EU member states.

The decision by members of the European Parliament's budgetary committee on Thursday (3 March) will see the legislature's overall budget increase by almost €13.25 million in 2011.

MEPs from parliament's Socialist and centre-right European Peoples Party groups supported the proposed raise, while ot...