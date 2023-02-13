Ad
euobserver
Despite coming out on top, and with 28 percent of the vote, the CDU might not get to run Berlin, or their candidate Kai Wegner (pictured voting on Sunday) make it to the mayor’s office in city hall (Photo: CDU Twitter)

Conservatives 'win' Berlin — but may not get to govern

by Matthew Tempest, Berlin,

The conservative Christian Democrats convincingly came out on top in Sunday's (13 February) election to run Berlin, the German capital, with a stunning 10 percent increase in the vote, besting the incumbent SPD and Green parties.

The CDU topped the ballot, with 28.2 percent, ahead of the SPD on 18.4 percent — tied in a deadheat for second place with their current coalition partners the Greens, also on 18.4 percent.

The Left party, part of the current red/red/green coalition runnin...

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

