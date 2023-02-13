Conservatives 'win' Berlin — but may not get to govern

The conservative Christian Democrats convincingly came out on top in Sunday's (13 February) election to run Berlin, the German capital, with a stunning 10 percent increase in the vote, besting the incumbent SPD and Green parties.

The CDU topped the ballot, with 28.2 percent, ahead of the SPD on 18.4 percent — tied in a deadheat for second place with their current coalition partners the Greens, also on 18.4 percent.

The Left party, part of the current red/red/green coalition runnin...