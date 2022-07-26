Happy Birthday, Esperanto! 'Language of peace' turns 135

Tuesday (July 26) marks the 135th anniversary of the creation of Esperanto, the language of peace.\n \nIt's creator, L. L. Zamenhof, was a doctor from Białystok, which was then part of the Russian Empire but is today part of Poland. \n \nAt the time, Białystok was a multiethnic city comprised of large numbers of Russians, Poles, ...
Joshua Holzer is an assistant professor of political science at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. He is a former US Army analyst and studied Chinese at the Defense Language Institute.
