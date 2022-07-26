Ad
euobserver
Esperanto was created as the international language of peace — neither pro-Russian nor pro-Ukrainian, but a neutral, international language intended to help people bridge their divides (Photo: EUobserver)

Happy Birthday, Esperanto! 'Language of peace' turns 135

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Joshua Holzer, Fulton, Missouri,

Tuesday (July 26) marks the 135th anniversary of the creation of Esperanto, the language of peace.\n \nIt's creator, L. L. Zamenhof, was a doctor from Białystok, which was then part of the Russian Empire but is today part of Poland. \n \nAt the time, Białystok was a multiethnic city comprised of large numbers of Russians, Poles, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Joshua Holzer is an assistant professor of political science at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. He is a former US Army analyst and studied Chinese at the Defense Language Institute.

Related articles

Let's revisit why the EU only has three 'work' languages
EU Parliament interpreters stage strike
Esperanto was created as the international language of peace — neither pro-Russian nor pro-Ukrainian, but a neutral, international language intended to help people bridge their divides (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Joshua Holzer is an assistant professor of political science at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. He is a former US Army analyst and studied Chinese at the Defense Language Institute.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections