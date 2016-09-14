Juncker: EU 'not at risk' of disintegration

The EU is “not at risk” of disintegration after the Brexit vote, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in a major policy speech on Wednesday (14 September) in Strasbourg.

But he warned that the EU is, to some extent, facing an existential crisis.

“Never before have I seen such little common ground between our member states, so few areas where they agree to work together,” Juncker told MEPs in his annual state of the union address.

“Never before have I see...