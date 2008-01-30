Ad
Three of the 27 EU member states have ratified the Lisbon Treaty (Photo: Portuguese EU Presidency)

Slovenia and Malta ratify EU treaty

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Slovenia and Malta have approved the new EU Lisbon treaty by a large majority, but in Slovakia the treaty vote has become tangled up in a dispute over a separate law.

Early Tuesday evening (29 January), the two-million strong Slovenia, currently chairing the 27-strong union became the second member state to ratify the new EU treaty in its national parliament, following Hungary which adopted it in late December.

Out of 90 MPs, 74 voted for the treaty and only 6 members of a small r...

