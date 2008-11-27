EU commission keen to kick-start collective consumer action

The European Commission on Thursday (27 November) laid out its thinking on how to allow European consumers to file collective complaints across the EU if their rights are breached.
The consultation document, or Green Paper, on "Collective consumer redress" comes in a response to the observation that if several consumers are harmed by the same trader, it would be much easier for them to file a complaint together - but there are not always sufficient mechanisms in that respect, according ...
