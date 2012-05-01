Ad
The run-off in the increasingly bitter presidential campaign takes place on Sunday (Photo: Francois Hollande)

Sarkozy and Hollande gear up for minutely-planned TV duel

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

French voters are set for some highly charged political viewing as Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande have their one and only TV debate during what has become an increasingly dirty campaign for the presidency.

The duo will have their TV face-off on Wednesday (2 May) with every aspect of the two-hour debate planned to the finest detail, including the temperature of the room. There is, according to a report in Le Figaro newspaper, even a special charter to govern how the programme will...

