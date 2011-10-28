German court suspends key parliament committee

The work of a special committee designed to speed up Berlin's decisions on the use of the eurozone bailout fund has been suspended after complaints about its legality.

Due to have started work on Friday (28 October), the nine-person committee was instead issued with a temporary injunction by Germany's constitutional court in Karlsruhe.

"The second senate of the Constitutional Court has decided ... that until a full decision is taken, the Bundestag's right of participation may not ...