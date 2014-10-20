Ad
'It would be an historic mistake if on these issues Britain were to continue to alienate its natural allies' - Barroso (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Barroso draws EU red lines in UK speech

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain risks “alienating” friends in Europe by loose talk of migration curbs, the outgoing European Commission chief is to warn.

“It is an illusion to believe that space for dialogue can be created if the tone and substance of the arguments you put forward … offend fellow member states”, Jose Manuel Barroso is to say in a speech at the Chatham House think tank in London on Monday (20 October).

“It would be an historic mistake if on these issues Britain were to continue to aliena...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

