Czechs unveil priorities for EU presidency

The economy, energy and external relations are the three priorities of the Czech EU presidency set to kick off on 1 January, Milena Vicenova, Prague's ambassador to the European Union told the British Chamber of Commerce on Monday (1 December), the day the presidency's website went online.

"Europe without barriers" is the motto the Czech government picked for its time at the helm of the six-month rotating EU presidency, a phrase they intend as an allusion to Prague's current free-market...