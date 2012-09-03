Ad
euobserver
The Hague speech was designed as a teaser for Barroso's 12 September address (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Barroso: EU Treaty 'needs to be renewed'

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has said EU institutions need more power over member states to fight the crisis.

Speaking on Saturday (1 September) in The Hague at a meeting of constitutional court judges organised by Yale University, he called for a "European renewal" and for a further "leap" of integration.

"We are experiencing a situation in which we need greater unity and coherence between our policies, as well as greater legislative harmonisation ... We need gr...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Hague speech was designed as a teaser for Barroso's 12 September address (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU Political

