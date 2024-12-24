2024 belonged to the far-right — what signs of optimism for 2025?

Heated debates took place in the German parliament as the Weimar Republic took its last breaths. Being active in politics or trade unions had become a life-threatening engagement. But that did not stop the Social Democratic member of the German parliament, Kurt Schumacher.

In a speech in the Reichstag in 1932, he concluded that Nazi agitation was a constant appeal to the "inner pig" (den inneren Schweinehund). Schumacher argued that Nazis had successfully manage to mobilise "human stupidity".

Mobilising our worst side, the dark side of human behaviour, can generate political power and influence. Rightwing populists, the far-right, fascists and Nazis they all appeal to fear, suspicion, envy, anxiety, jealousy — anything that brings out the worst in us.

A feeling of having lost something (perceived to be yours) or a bruised ego. It is an idea of political influence that thrives on fragmentation and conflict.

As this year comes to an end, the super election year of 2024, one can conclude that the mobilisers of our ”inner Schweinehund” have been successful. Rightwing populists continue to gain ground across Europe, and some election results, notably the US presidential elections, have been grim. It seems as if winter is here, with democracy in a dark place.

The EU elections in May moved the European Parliament further to the conservative right, with a growing far-right presence. Progressives, and in particular the greens, lost ground.

Now 14 out of 27 EU governments are based upon direct or indirect support from rightwing populists and/or far-right parties. These significant changes in the political landscape are reflected in the incoming EU Commission, with heavily conservative representation.

When Europe entered a similarly dark valley in 1933, there was light coming from the United States. Franklin D Roosevelt, in his inaugural address, galvanised hope and trust in democracy, declaring that “the only thing we have to fear is … fear itself”.

None of that can be expected from Donald Trump in January. His appointments have so far been a massive 'fuck you' to all progressive and moderate voters. The world is braced for a very rocky ride starting in January.

There is certainly lots to worry about. The war in Ukraine, the instability in the Middle East, with its atrocious bombings, must come to an end. The advances of the far-right must be stopped. But the world has not yet fully entered a dark valley. Democracy has not been defeated. There are glimmers of light and hope.

Signs of hope

The results from the UK parliamentary elections was a solid progressive victory, hopefully ending a destructive era of populism spinning out of control following the Brexit referendum. Social democrats won the elections in Lithuania. In the Nordic countries, progressives and left wing parties were strengthened thanks to a strong trade union mobilisation.

We saw the same in France, where progressive forces gained ground. So there is no natural force dictating that rightwing populism and far-right parties shall continue to grow inexorably.



The New Year can be a time for renewal, when we chase away the darkness of winter and see the shoots of something better begin to emerge. And the evidence shows that the fightback must start in our workplaces.

A recent study in France found atypical working hours and physical hardship are associated with far-right voters

A German survey found workers who were dissatisfied with their pay and conditions, and had little say in the workplaces, were more likely to have negative attitudes towards democracy and to be more vulnerable to rightwing narratives.

It’s no wonder then that the far-right Patriots group fought so hard to prevent recent progress on the European Works Councils directive, which is crucial to giving workers a voice in multinational companies.

A recent study in France also found atypical working hours and physical hardship are associated with far-right voters. Conversely, workers who were given the opportunity to have a say over their work were more likely to support centre or leftwing candidates.



Whereas the far right seeks to centralise and monopolise power, trade unions, through social dialogue and collective bargaining, empower workers at all levels—from the shop floor to the hallways of European institutions.



We also saw this trend in the US election, where Kamala Harris won among trade union members, even outperforming Joe Biden. Strengthening trade unionism and social dialogue is thus highly effective in protecting and strengthening democracy’s immune system. This year’s Nobel prize winners Acemoglu and Johnson confirms this view, democracy needs trade unions.

Strengthening social dialogue as our first line of defence for democracy and our welfare models must be the focus of European Union action for the incoming mandate. The idea that the future is open — not closed — has to be reclaimed.

One does not have to be blithely optimistic but we can choose to be drawn towards the light and progressive politicians must put hope first. The world is not coming to an end: we can jointly shape the future and the world-to-come as we want it to be.

Politics can also be about appealing to our better selves. Cultivating people's faith, hope and desire for a brighter future. A politics of self-restraint, sensitivity and curiosity where our best selves can be expressed. This is the very opposite of the politics of “the inneren Schweinhund”.

The battle against the far-right and rightwing populism can be won with secure jobs, full employment, decent pay, functioning public services, equality and strong workers’ rights based on collective bargaining.

Democracy has to respond better to the demands of working people and ensure these are met, so they cannot be seduced by the populists’ siren songs. Progressives simply must come back with more attractive ideas.

Everywhere where people meet to discuss how to make our workplaces better, debate how to improve our lives and change our societies, and participate in demonstrations - there we find hope. Practising democracy is how we defend it best.

Kurt Schumacher was imprisoned by the Nazis in July 1933. Schumacher was tortured and sent to a concentration camp. He was imprisoned until the end of World War II. He was liberated in April 1945 by British forces from the Neuengamme concentration camp.

Despite his failing health Schumacher was elected party leader of the Social Democrats in a free Germany. He never became the chancellor, but he fully understood the link between quality jobs and democracy. His contribution to the democratisation of Germany was significant.