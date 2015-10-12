Britain's pro and anti-EU campaigns gear up

The EU referendum campaign in the UK is gearing up, as a pro-EU campaign will be presented Monday (12 October), a few days after the launch of an initiative advocating an exit from the EU.
In the meantime, British media detailed over the weekend what are reportedly prime minister David Cameron's four main points in his negotiations with EU partners to reform links between the Union and Britain.
