euobserver
"We are stronger, better off and safer inside Europe than we would be out on our own," EU campaigner Stuart Rose said. (Photo: Yiannis Theologos Michellis)

Britain's pro and anti-EU campaigns gear up

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU referendum campaign in the UK is gearing up, as a pro-EU campaign will be presented Monday (12 October), a few days after the launch of an initiative advocating an exit from the EU. 

In the meantime, British media detailed over the weekend what are reportedly prime minister David Cameron's four main points in his negotiations with EU partners to reform links between the Union and Britain.

EU Political

EU Political
