Spy scandal puts pressure on Merkel

German chancellor Angela Merkel is under growing pressure, including from her own coalition, over revelations of spying on European countries and companies by the German intelligence service, the BND, for the US National security agency (NSA).

With new details published almost every day by the German press, Merkel defended the BND-NSA co-operation on Monday (4 May), saying it is necessary to protect German people.

"[The BND’s] ability to carry out its duties in the face of interna...