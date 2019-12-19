Ad
euobserver
'Justice has arrived from Europe,' jailed Catalan MEP Oriol Junqueras tweeted right after the CJEU’s decision was made public (Photo: Jordi Bedmar/ Government of Catalonia)

Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday (19 December) that imprisoned Catalan leader, Oriol Junqueras, enjoys parliamentarian immunity as MEP, in a legal victory for the separatist movement which saw nine of its leaders jailed earlier this year.

Junqueras, the head of the pro-independence Esquerra Republicana party (ERC) and 'Spitzenkandidat' of European Free Alliance (EFA) was elected in the European elections in May this year.

"Justice has arrived from Europe. Th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says
Behind bars: a visit to an imprisoned Catalan politician
Nine Catalan separatist leaders given long jail terms
'Justice has arrived from Europe,' jailed Catalan MEP Oriol Junqueras tweeted right after the CJEU’s decision was made public (Photo: Jordi Bedmar/ Government of Catalonia)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections