Judicial dispute prompts rallies, counter-rallies in Poland

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated over the weekend in Poland after its recently elected government installed five judges in the top court.

The competing rallies highlighted a deepening political division in the country, where half the population feels democracy is under threat, polls say.

On Saturday (12 December), opposition forces joined up to denounce the decision, made by Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, to install five pro-PiS judges on the 15...