Polish elections remain unpredictable ahead of Sunday vote

Poland is heading for parliamentary elections on Sunday (21 October) but with liberal opponents of the current conservative prime minister leading the polls only by a small margin, analysts are cautious about predicting the winner.

The biggest of the member states that joined the EU in 2004 with 38.2 million inhabitants, Poland is holding its seventh parliamentary election since the fall of communism in 1989.

In addition, the elections are two years early due to a collapse of a co...