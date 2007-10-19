Ad
euobserver
Will the Kaczynski couple continue at Poland's helm after Sunday's elections? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Polish elections remain unpredictable ahead of Sunday vote

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

Poland is heading for parliamentary elections on Sunday (21 October) but with liberal opponents of the current conservative prime minister leading the polls only by a small margin, analysts are cautious about predicting the winner.

The biggest of the member states that joined the EU in 2004 with 38.2 million inhabitants, Poland is holding its seventh parliamentary election since the fall of communism in 1989.

In addition, the elections are two years early due to a collapse of a co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Will the Kaczynski couple continue at Poland's helm after Sunday's elections? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections