Italy and Romania urge EU help with migrants

The prime ministers of Italy and Romania have urged the European Commission to help EU countries cope with the integration of other member states' citizens - in particular of Roma origin.

In a joint letter to the commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, the centre-left Italian leader Romano Prodi and Romanian liberal leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu suggested Brussels should do more to deal with EU migration.

"The destination member states don't have on their own the means to co...