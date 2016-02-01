How Gorleben refused to be Germany's nuclear dump

Bonnie is quite the lucky dog.

As long as a former salt mine in the Gorleben municipality is under consideration to be transformed into the final storage site for Germany's nuclear waste, she will almost certainly have a weekly walk in the woods.

"We have done this since 2009 every Sunday," Bonnie's owner, 75-year-old Doris Pechtl from the nearby village Krautze, told EUobserver on a recent Sunday visit.

"Almost every Sunday. Sometimes we are on holiday, but I think we parti...