Merkel faces growing pressure at home after attacks on women in Cologne and elsewhere in Germany (Photo: bundesregierung.de)

Cologne attacks put Merkel under pressure

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel is under increased pressure for her open door policy towards migrants, prompting her to call off her regular trip to the Davos World Economic Forum, the gathering of global leaders, later this month.

Over 600 criminal complaints have been filed after the attacks on women on New Year's Eve in Cologne and other German cities, with many victims identifying their attackers as men of Arab or North African origin, Reuters reports.

As anger mounts over t...

