EU needs more time to assess €1 billion tobacco deal

The European Commission needs more time than foreseen to finish an assessment of a 12-year agreement with tobacco multinational Philip Morris International (PMI).

The deal, which made PMI, the EU and its member states allies in the fight against cigarette smuggling and involved PMI paying more than €1 billion, is set to expire in July.

The question is whether the EU wants to renew it. Member states have already indicated that they are positive towards opening negotiations for a r...