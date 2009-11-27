Ad
euobserver
Moldova is increasingly on the EU radar after the April protests. (Photo: benia.livejournal.com)

Beefed up enlargement portfolio delights eastern neighbours

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The merger of European enlargement with neighbourhood policy in a single portfolio headed by a Czech EU diplomat is raising hopes in eastern countries such as Moldova and Georgia about their long-term European future.

The list of portfolios unveiled Friday by European Commission president Jose Manuel Barros includes a single post for enlargement and neighbourhood policy, taken by Czech EU affairs minister and former ambassador to Brussels Stefan Fuele. Currently part of the Commission'...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Moldova is increasingly on the EU radar after the April protests. (Photo: benia.livejournal.com)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections