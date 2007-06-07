Kovacs: EU commissioners should not act as national ministers

EU states tend to overstate on tax issues and this hampers the union's performance against global competitors, says the EU's tax commissioner, Laszlo Kovacs.

In an interview with EUobserver, Mr Kovacs said he understands the sensitivity of the tax policy for national governments but he thinks they "have often prejudiced feelings that any kind of harmonisation and tax policy coordination infringe on their sovereignty in the area, which is not true."

"On the global market, I don't t...