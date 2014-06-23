Ad
Schulz (l) and Juncker (r) were the two Spitzenkandidaten in the May elections (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Centre-right to strike deal with centre-left on Juncker, Schulz

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A meeting of Socialist leaders in Paris on Saturday (21 June) has endorsed Juncker for the commission top job, with the expectation that Martin Schulz stays on as European Parliament chief and the Italian foreign minister, a woman, may get the foreign affairs post to succeed Catherine Ashton.

French President Francois Hollande, the host of the meeting, said that left-wing leaders "respect" the right of the largest group in the European Parliament (EPP) to nominate a candidate for the EU...

