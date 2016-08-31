Verheugen went off-script in VW cheat testimony

The move surprised several of the members of the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal.
On Tuesday (30 August), during his long-awaited hearing, former EU commissioner Guenther Verheugen announced that he would switch from German to English, because he would read a statement prepared by the current administration.
The centre-left German noted it was the first time in his career that he had had to ...
