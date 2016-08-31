Ad
euobserver
'This was not something anyone suspected', Verheugen said about the Volkswagen scandal (Photo: European Parliament)

Analysis

Verheugen went off-script in VW cheat testimony

Dieselgate
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The move surprised several of the members of the European Parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal.

On Tuesday (30 August), during his long-awaited hearing, former EU commissioner Guenther Verheugen announced that he would switch from German to English, because he would read a statement prepared by the current administration.

The centre-left German noted it was the first time in his career that he had had to ...

DieselgateEU PoliticalAnalysis

'This was not something anyone suspected', Verheugen said about the Volkswagen scandal (Photo: European Parliament)

euobserver

