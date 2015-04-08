Ad
euobserver
Marine Le Pen's strategy to detoxify the National Front's image is disputed by her father and party founder. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Le Pen senior mars French far-right party's new image

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Two weeks after local elections with mixed results, old National Front demons are back to haunt French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen is facing controversial new declarations by her father, National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, and further revelations of her party’s links with Russia.

On 22 and 29 March, the National Front got its best result ever in a local elections with a 25 percent share of the votes in the first round, and 22 percent in the second round. But it fa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Le Pen borrowed €9mn from Kremlin-linked bank
National Front comes second in French local elections
France swings to right in local election, heavy defeat for left
Mediapart: Former Russian spy lent €2mn to Le Pen senior
Marine Le Pen's strategy to detoxify the National Front's image is disputed by her father and party founder. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections