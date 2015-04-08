Le Pen senior mars French far-right party's new image

Two weeks after local elections with mixed results, old National Front demons are back to haunt French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen is facing controversial new declarations by her father, National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, and further revelations of her party’s links with Russia.

On 22 and 29 March, the National Front got its best result ever in a local elections with a 25 percent share of the votes in the first round, and 22 percent in the second round. But it fa...