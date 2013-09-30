Austria coalition re-elected, but anti-EU parties gain

Austria's centrist coalition led by Chancellor Werner Faymann scored a razor-thin majority in Sunday's (29 September) elections, with anti-EU populists and right-wing nationalists boosting their ranks in the Alpine country.

The two main centrist parties - Faymann's Social Democrats (SPO) and the centre-right People's Party (OVP) - together got only 50.9 percent of the vote, their worst score since the Second World War.

The vote is enough to remake the grand coalition that has been...