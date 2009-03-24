Ad
euobserver
Felipe Gonzalez - calling for some "revolutionary" thinking on Europe (Photo: Lisbon Council)

Europe needs 'social package' fit for 21st century

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Union's social, education and business systems need a complete shakedown if the bloc is to be a meaningful player in the 21st century, the head of a group looking at future challenges of Europe has said.

Felipe Gonzalez, a former Spanish prime minister, on Tuesday (24 March) condemned what he called the current "sclerosis" on taking "necessary structural measures" in Europe and called for a new "social package" for the 21st century.

He noted that Europe's much vaunted...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Felipe Gonzalez - calling for some "revolutionary" thinking on Europe (Photo: Lisbon Council)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections