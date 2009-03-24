Europe needs 'social package' fit for 21st century

The European Union's social, education and business systems need a complete shakedown if the bloc is to be a meaningful player in the 21st century, the head of a group looking at future challenges of Europe has said.

Felipe Gonzalez, a former Spanish prime minister, on Tuesday (24 March) condemned what he called the current "sclerosis" on taking "necessary structural measures" in Europe and called for a new "social package" for the 21st century.

He noted that Europe's much vaunted...