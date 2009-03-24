Czech government falls, putting EU presidency at risk

The Czech parliament on Tuesday (24 March) by a razor-thin majority voted down the government led by Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek, who currently holds the EU presidency.

The vote of non-confidence gathered the necessary 101 votes out of 200 to topple the administration, with four votes from the governing party going with the opposition.

The government will have to resign, but the constitution does not provide a deadline by which new elections need to take place, with EU official...